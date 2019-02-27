There are more talkers than doers in UNP - Ravi

-

There are many leaders in the United National Party (UNP), but only a handful of leaders who can actually work, says the Assistant Leader of UNP, Minister Ravi Karunanayake, attending a function held in Colombo.

Stating that the time has come to build the country, the Minister of Power, Energy and Business Development stated that all political parties in Sri Lanka have contributed to both make and break the country in the past 71 years.

There are many ‘talkers’ within the UNP whereas there are only a very little ‘doers’, he added.

Karunanayake says that politicians are appointed to serve the people and not themselves.

He further said currently there must be a real change in the economy of the country.