Second reading of Appropriation Bill 2019 on Mar 05

The second reading of the Budget proposal for the 2019 fiscal year is set to be held at the parliament on the 05th of March.

The program on the Budget debate was presented to the cabinet meeting by Prime Minister Ranil, yesterday (26) where it was discussed on, stated the Department of Government Information.

Accordingly, the debate of the second reading of Budget 2019 will be held from the 6th to the 12th of March.

Reportedly, the Committee Stage Debate will be held from 13th March to the 05th of April. The vote on the Budget will be held on 5th of April afternoon, stated the Government Information Department.