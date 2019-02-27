Govt executive officers strike disrupts functions of state institutions

February 27, 2019   04:54 pm

The daily functions of many state institutions have come to a halt due to the token strike commenced by the Joint Committee of Government Executive Officers this morning (27).

The strike was launched seeking several demands including resolutions for existing salary anomalies.

The Joint Committee of Government Executive Officers had held a meeting with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss their concerns including suspension of annuity payments, imposing taxes arbitrarily, salary anomalies and suspension of duty-free vehicle permits.

However, the Joint Committee of Government Executive Officers stated that this discussion had not provided the expected solutions for their issues.
The State Engineering Corporation, Government Ayurvedic Medical Officers’ Association, the Government Veterinary Surgeons’ Association, the Sri Lanka Administrative Service and 11 other trade unions had joined the token strike.

The Joint Committee of Government Executive Officers had also organized protests in Kurunegala, Kandy, Galle and Colombo districts.

However, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) and the Government Dental Surgeons Association had not joined the strike action.

Meanwhile, convening a press conference in Colombo, Minister of Public Administration Ranjith Madduma Bandara called on the public officers on strike to report to work.

