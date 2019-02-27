Close accomplice of Bloemendhal Sanka arrested

-

A close accomplice of the organized crime gang member ‘Bloemendhal Sanka’ has been arrested at Aduruppuweediya area in Pettah.

A group of officers from the Colombo Central Anti-Corruption Unit had made the arrest at Koriyawatta area in Aduruppuweediya, Pettah, early this morning (27).

The officials have discovered 10 g 460 mg of heroin on the suspect at the time of arrest.

The arrestee Shyam Nasul, aged 41, is set to be produced before Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, today.

The Colombo Central Anti-Corruption Unit is conducting further investigations with this regard.