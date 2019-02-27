Ensure security and peace of region, SL concerned over Indo-Pakistan conflicts

-

Sri Lankan government has requested India and Pakistan to act in a manner which ensures the security, peace, and stability of the region.

Issuing a media release, the Sri Lankan foreign ministry has condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack, relating as a country suffered through terrorism for 30 years.

Sri Lankan government has also expressed concern over the escalation of conflict between India and Pakistan, following the Pulwama attack.

The complete media release of the foreign ministry is as follows:

“Sri Lanka is deeply concerned about the recent developments following the brutal terrorist attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama, India.

As a country that has suffered from the scourge of terrorism for nearly three decades, Sri Lanka has unequivocally condemned this terrorist attack in Pulwama and stands firmly by the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Sri Lanka strongly supports peace and stability in the South Asia region and all endeavors towards the diffusion of tensions, including the resolution of bilateral problems through dialogue and building confidence.

In this context, Sri Lanka requests India and Pakistan to act in a manner that ensures the security, peace, and stability of the entire region.”