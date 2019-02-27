Iranian Ambassador calls on Opposition Leader

-

Iran has not incurred any loss due to the one-and-half-year halt in the Uma Oya project funded by the Iranian government upon the current Sri Lankan government’s assumption of power, says the Iranian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Mohammad Zaeri Amirani.

He stated this during a special meeting held at the official residence of Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa in Wijerama this morning (27).

The Iranian Ambassador has, reportedly, called on the Opposition Leader to join an observation visit at the Uma Oya.

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa has told the Iranian Ambassador that he has requested the incumbent government not to suspend the developmental projects commenced during his administration, however, these requests were not heeded.

The Iranian Ambassador further commented that Sri Lanka has halted importing oil from Iran following the sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran, however, the other Asian countries still do purchase oil from them.

He suggested the two countries could benefit by introducing a system that offers Sri Lankan tea, rubber and spices in exchange for oil from Iran.