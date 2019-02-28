Raththaran charged with sexual violence on minor

Raththaran charged with sexual violence on minor

February 28, 2019   10:06 am

-

Southern Provincial Councilman, Krishantha Pushpakumara, also known as ‘Raththaran’, has been arrested over allegedly committing sexual offenses on a minor.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office, the councilor had committed serious sexual abuse against a 16-year-old school girl, on the 26th of February.

Pushpakumara has been arrested by the Akmeemana Police when he surrendered to the police through his attorney.

He will be produced before Galle Magistrate’s Court, today (28).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories