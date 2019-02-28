Suspect nabbed with Kerala Cannabis in Puthukkudiyiruppu

-

A suspect in possession of 42.3 kg of Kerala Cannabis has been arrested in Puthukkudiyiruppu, Mannar this morning (28).

Naval personnel attached to the North-central Naval Command and the officers of Mannar Police had made the arrest during a joint raid.

The suspect and the seized Cannabis haul have been handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal action.

The suspect was identified as a 37-year-old resident of Puthukkudiyiruppu.

Meanwhile, a group of naval personnel attached to Fast Attack Craft belonging to the Northern Naval Command yesterday (27) had arrested two suspects in the sea area north of Point Pedro. A haul of 86.4kg of Kerala cannabis was recovered in possession of the suspects.

The Navy says that it will continue to conduct operations with maximum intensity to fight against the drug menace that has afflicted the country.