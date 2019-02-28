Water cannons fired at protesting teachers in Pelawatte

-

UPDATE (12:12 PM): The police have fired water cannons to disperse the protesting teachers in front of the Ministry of Education in ‘Isurupaya’, Ada Derana reporter said.

Traffic congestion is reported in Pelawatte area in Battaramulla due to a protest march organized by the Ceylon Teachers’ Union.

The protest march has been launched in front of the Ministry of Education in ‘Isurupaya’, Battaramulla.

The protesting teachers and principals are said to be demanding solutions for salary anomalies that have existed in the education service for over 22 years and reception of 30-months arrears in their salaries, Ada Derana reporter further said.