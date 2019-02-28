102 applications for executioner post  Prisons Dept.

-

According to the Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms, 102 applications have been received by the ministry for the post of the executioner.

Senior Assistant Secretary of the Ministry, Bandula Jayasinghe said that among the applicant, a foreign national, too, have applied for the post. However, the application of the foreigner will be discarded without consideration, he added.

Reportedly, consideration of rest of the applications has already commenced and applicants will be called in for interviews accordingly.

The President emphasized on several occasions that the death penalty would be imposed on those who are found guilty of drug-related offenses and the Department of Prisons called for applications for the post of the executioner.

There are 48 inmates who have been sentenced to death due to drug-related offenses; however, only 17 inmates will be receiving the death penalty for certain as the rest have appealed their cases, stated the Ministry.