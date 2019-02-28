Raththaran arrested over sexual violence on minor granted bail

February 28, 2019   02:26 pm

Southern Provincial Councillor Krishantha Pushpakumara alias ‘Raththaran’, who was earlier arrested for committing serious sexual abuse against a minor, has been granted bail by the Galle Magistrate’s Court.

Pushpakumara was arrested this morning (28) for allegedly committing serious sexual abuse against a 16-year-old school girl on the 26th of February.

He was arrested by the Akmeemana Police when he surrendered to the police through his attorney.

