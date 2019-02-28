-

The Attorney General today (28) informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that indictments would be filed against three suspects of the case on the murder of former Sri Lankan rugby player Wasim Thajudeen.

Accordingly, Attorney General is to filing lawsuits against the former Crimes OIC of Narahenpita Police Sumith Perera, former Senior DIG (Western Province) Anura Senanayake and former Judicial Medical Officer of Colombo Dr Ananda Samarasekara.

Deputy Solicitor General Dilan Rathnayake, who appeared on behalf of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), announced this when the case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Isuru Neththikumara today (28).

He added that investigations on several subtle areas pertaining to the murder will be further carried out. The CID is probing the movements of the four vehicles that had left the Temple Trees premises on the day Thajudeen was murdered.

The Deputy Solicitor General further said investigations are underway regarding several Army and Navy officers, who had served as security detail for former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, however, attempts to track their official records have failed.

Inspections into the laptop computer and the mobile phone used by Thajudeen have also failed to uncover any information useful for the ongoing investigations, the Deputy Solicitor General further told the court.

Meanwhile, the investigations conducted through the satellite images of Thajudeen’s vehicle at the time of his death have not led to the revelation of information useful for the case.

Responding to these submissions, Magistrate Neththikumara made a statement in open court that there is a lack of progress in finding evidence regarding this investigation.

Hence the magistrate ordered the prosecution to expedite the conclusion of investigations and to file indictments if there is any evidence against the defendants of the case.

Subsequently, the magistrate postponed the case to 27th June and called for a report on the progress of the investigations on that day.