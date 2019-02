-

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has appointed two parliamentarians to the posts Propaganda Secretary and Trade Unions Secretary.

Accordingly, MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has been appointed as the new Propaganda Secretary of the SLFP.

Parliamentarian Lasantha Alagiyawanna has been appointed as the new Trade Unions Secretary.

Meanwhile, MP Dushmantha Mithrapala has been appointed as the Secretary of Professionals.