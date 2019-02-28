Eight including Pakistani arrested with drugs and weapons

February 28, 2019   06:52 pm

Eight individuals including a foreign national have been arrested with drugs and weapons, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the arrest has been made by officials of the Special Task Force (STF).

The suspects have been arrested at a search conducted at the residence of the brother of renowned underworld figure ‘Dematagoda Chaminda’.

According to the Police, a Pakistani national is also among the arrested persons.

