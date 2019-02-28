Fourteen Chinese nationals arrested for working without Visa

February 28, 2019   07:40 pm

Fourteen foreign nationals have been arrested by Galle Police over working in Sri Lanka without valid work permits.

The arrest has been made at Dadella area in Galle at around 4.30 pm last evening (27).

Reportedly, the arrested Chinese nationals had been working in the country while being under tourist Visa.

The arrestees are between the ages of 22 to 56 years, according to the police.

The suspects were set to be presented at the Galle Magistrate’s Court, today (28).

Galle police are conducting further investigations on the matter.

