No faith that they will hold PC polls even this year  Mahinda

February 28, 2019   09:57 pm

The Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa he believes that the current government, in fear of defeat, will not hold provincial council elections even this year.

He mentioned this commenting to the media at Elpitiya area, today (28).

The rulers of the present government have no need for punishing the corrupted, Rajapaksa further said. He says that inquiring on that has now become a fruitless task.

Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived Naranowita, Elpiitya to pay his final respects to the mother of Southern Provincial Councilor Chamli Withanachchi.

