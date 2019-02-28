Remand period extended for Amal Perera and others arrested in Dubai

-

The remand period for singer Amal Perera, his son singer Nadeemal Perera, and others, who were arrested in Dubai, has been extended by another month, stated Attorney-at-Law Shabdika Wellappili.

This under an order put forth by the courts in Dubai, according to Attorney Wellappili.

Singer Amal Perera and his son were arrested, along with the notorious underworld leader ‘Makandure Madush’ at a party, which involved drugs, in Dubai. Along with Perera and his son, several other Sri Lankan celebrities were arrested at the party, thrown by the gang leader.