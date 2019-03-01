Light showers expected in Eastern Province

Light showers expected in Eastern Province

March 1, 2019   08:22 am

-

Several spells of light showers will occur in the eastern province and Hambantota district, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

The Meteorology Department says that several spells of light showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph in the sea areas from Mannar to Kankesanturai and in the sea areas from Galle to Hambantota.

Winds will be north-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph other sea areas around the island.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories