Light showers expected in Eastern Province

Several spells of light showers will occur in the eastern province and Hambantota district, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

The Meteorology Department says that several spells of light showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph in the sea areas from Mannar to Kankesanturai and in the sea areas from Galle to Hambantota.

Winds will be north-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph other sea areas around the island.