New SLFP electoral organizers appointed

Under the program to reorganize Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), President Maithripala Sirisena has handed over the appointment letters to new officers and electoral organizers of the party.

The event was held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (28).

MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was appointed as the Propaganda Secretary of the party while Lasantha Alagiyawanna was appointed the Secretary of Trade Unions. Weerakumara Dissanayake was appointed the Deputy Secretary of Trade Unions.

Meanwhile, Sarathi Dushmantha has been appointed the new Secretary of the Professionals Organizations while Sudarshana Ratnayake was appointed as the Secretary of Member Promotion.

In addition to these appointments, the President has appointed new electoral organizers for seven districts.

The complete list of newly appointed SLFP electoral organizers is as follows:

Colombo District

Faizer Mustapha - Central Colombo

Isura Devapriya - Maharagama electorate

Gamini Thilakasiri - Homagama electorate

Prasanna Solangarachchi - Kolonnawa electorate

Janaka Ranawaka - Kotte electorate

Keerthi Udawatte - Dehiwala Electorate

Sumith Soyza - Avissawella Electorate

Mohammed Mansil - Colombo West

Matara District

Wijaya Dahanayake - Deniyaya electorate

Chandima Rasaputra - Matara electorate

Hemal Gunasekara - Weligama electorate

Nilanga Hendawitharana - Devinuwara electorate

Galle District

Shan Vijayalal de Silva - Ambalangoda electorate

Nishantha Muthuhettigama - Baddegama electorate

Dayaratna de Silva - Balapitiya electorate

Amila Karshana Kariyawasam - Bentara Elpitiya electorate

Susantha Lal Jayaweera - Karandeniya electorate

Thisara Gunasinghe - Habaraduwa

Methsiri de Silva is the Galle District

Asanka Mendis Gunasekera - Ratgama Electorate (Co)

Champika Niranjali - Hiniduma Electorate (Co)

P. Gurusinghe - Hiniduma Electorate (Co)

Badulla District

Nimal Siripala de Silva - Badulla electorate

Dilan Perera - Hali Ela electorate

Chamara Sampath Dassanayake - Passara electorate

Rohana Pushpakumara Bandarawela electorate

SAR Bandusena - Welimada Electorate (Co)

Ravi Gunawardena - Welimada Electorate (Co)

KP Gunawardena - Mahiyangana electorate

Rasika Deshapriya Ratnayake - Badulla District Organizer

Mohammad Illaize - District Organizer (Muslim Communities)

Kandy District

DM Jayaratne - Gampola electorate

SB Dissanayake: Hewahata electorate

Ediriweera Weerawardena - Harispattuwa Electorate

Mahinda Abeykoon - Kandy electorate

Linton Wijesinghe - Teldeniya electorate

Samarajeewa Bandara Welagedara - Pathadumbara Electorate

Nuwara Eliya District

WG Ranasinghe - Maskeliya electorate

Narada Bandara Dissanayake - Hiruranketha Electorate (Co)

Jagath Samaraweera - Walapane electorate

Ratnapura District

Athula Rahubaddha - Pelmadulla electorate

Prabath Bhanu Manupriya - Balangoda electorate

Miyuru Bashitha Liyanage - Nivithigala electorate

Salitha Karunaratne - Kalawana electorate

Shantha Ratnayake - Kolonna electorate

Upali Chandrasena - Rakwana electorate

Sarath Sandanayake - Eheliyagoda electorate