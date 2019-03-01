New SLFP electoral organizers appointed
March 1, 2019 08:58 am
Under the program to reorganize Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), President Maithripala Sirisena has handed over the appointment letters to new officers and electoral organizers of the party.
The event was held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (28).
MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was appointed as the Propaganda Secretary of the party while Lasantha Alagiyawanna was appointed the Secretary of Trade Unions. Weerakumara Dissanayake was appointed the Deputy Secretary of Trade Unions.
Meanwhile, Sarathi Dushmantha has been appointed the new Secretary of the Professionals Organizations while Sudarshana Ratnayake was appointed as the Secretary of Member Promotion.
In addition to these appointments, the President has appointed new electoral organizers for seven districts.
The complete list of newly appointed SLFP electoral organizers is as follows:
Colombo District
Faizer Mustapha - Central Colombo
Isura Devapriya - Maharagama electorate
Gamini Thilakasiri - Homagama electorate
Prasanna Solangarachchi - Kolonnawa electorate
Janaka Ranawaka - Kotte electorate
Keerthi Udawatte - Dehiwala Electorate
Sumith Soyza - Avissawella Electorate
Mohammed Mansil - Colombo West
Matara District
Wijaya Dahanayake - Deniyaya electorate
Chandima Rasaputra - Matara electorate
Hemal Gunasekara - Weligama electorate
Nilanga Hendawitharana - Devinuwara electorate
Galle District
Shan Vijayalal de Silva - Ambalangoda electorate
Nishantha Muthuhettigama - Baddegama electorate
Dayaratna de Silva - Balapitiya electorate
Amila Karshana Kariyawasam - Bentara Elpitiya electorate
Susantha Lal Jayaweera - Karandeniya electorate
Thisara Gunasinghe - Habaraduwa
Methsiri de Silva is the Galle District
Asanka Mendis Gunasekera - Ratgama Electorate (Co)
Champika Niranjali - Hiniduma Electorate (Co)
P. Gurusinghe - Hiniduma Electorate (Co)
Badulla District
Nimal Siripala de Silva - Badulla electorate
Dilan Perera - Hali Ela electorate
Chamara Sampath Dassanayake - Passara electorate
Rohana Pushpakumara Bandarawela electorate
SAR Bandusena - Welimada Electorate (Co)
Ravi Gunawardena - Welimada Electorate (Co)
KP Gunawardena - Mahiyangana electorate
Rasika Deshapriya Ratnayake - Badulla District Organizer
Mohammad Illaize - District Organizer (Muslim Communities)
Kandy District
DM Jayaratne - Gampola electorate
SB Dissanayake: Hewahata electorate
Ediriweera Weerawardena - Harispattuwa Electorate
Mahinda Abeykoon - Kandy electorate
Linton Wijesinghe - Teldeniya electorate
Samarajeewa Bandara Welagedara - Pathadumbara Electorate
Nuwara Eliya District
WG Ranasinghe - Maskeliya electorate
Narada Bandara Dissanayake - Hiruranketha Electorate (Co)
Jagath Samaraweera - Walapane electorate
Ratnapura District
Athula Rahubaddha - Pelmadulla electorate
Prabath Bhanu Manupriya - Balangoda electorate
Miyuru Bashitha Liyanage - Nivithigala electorate
Salitha Karunaratne - Kalawana electorate
Shantha Ratnayake - Kolonna electorate
Upali Chandrasena - Rakwana electorate
Sarath Sandanayake - Eheliyagoda electorate