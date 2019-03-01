Three nabbed with Hashish worth nearly Rs 8 million

March 1, 2019   09:56 am

Three persons in possession 600g of Hashish have been arrested in Kochchikade, Negombo.

The suspects were arrested in a raid carried out by the crimes investigation unit of Peliyagoda North.

The Hashish haul is, reportedly, estimated to worth Rs 7.8 million.

The suspects have purportedly smuggled Hashish from Italy via an airmail service. They have hidden Hashish inside electronic appliances and distributed them in Negombo and Kuliyapitiya areas through local courier services.

The suspects were identified as residents of Minuwangoda, Horana and Munamaldeniya areas and they are to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (01).

