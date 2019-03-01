Time period for chainsaw registration extended

-

The time period given for the registration of chainsaw machines has been extended until the 15th of March, says the Ministry of Defence.

Accordingly, all state-owned, semi-government, private-sector institutions or privately owned chainsaw machines, should be produced at the nearest police station and a registration permit obtained.

After registering, a special license and a number will also be issued for identification purposes.

Registration of chainsaws was recently made mandatory as per a decision that was taken by the Ministry of Defence on the orders of the President Maithripala Sirisena.

The registration process commenced on February 20th and was set to conclude today (28).

The purpose of this initiative is to control deforestation caused by illegal felling of trees using Chainsaw Machines and regulate the felling of trees.