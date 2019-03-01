-

Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today issued open warrants to be executed through Interpol for the arrest five major drug dealers including ‘Moril’ and ‘Kosgoda Sujee’ in Dubai, in connection with the largest ever heroin haul discovered in Sri Lanka.

Interpol is to issue ‘Blue Notices’ for the arrest of the Dubai-based Sri Lankan drug traffickers who suspected to have sent the heroin haul to Sri Lanka.

On February 23, the Special Task Force (STF) and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) seized 295 kg of heroin at the car park of a supermarket in Kollupitiya.

It is the largest stock of heroin ever seized in Sri Lanka while two suspects were arrested along with the drugs, estimated to be worth around Rs 2,945 million.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court ordered to issue open warrants through Interpol for the arrest of 5 suspects including major drug traffickers Jagamuni Sujeewa de Soyza alias ‘Kosgoda Sujee’ and Anthony Michael Moril, in connection with sending the heroin haul to Sri Lanka from Dubai.

When the case filed against the two suspects arrested along with the heroin haul was taken up for hearing today, the PNB informed the court that the interrogation of the suspects had uncovered that the heroin haul was sent to Sri Lanka by five major drug traffickers including Kosgoda Sujee who are currently in hiding in Dubai.

The two suspects arrested in Sri Lanka with the drugs were ordered further remanded until March 15.