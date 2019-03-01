Five-year prison sentence for match-fixers - Harin

-

Local sportsmen and sportswomen tend to earn money by other means when they do not receive adequate funds, says the Minister of Sports Harin Fernando.

The minister stated this addressing an event held to declare open the new building of Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency yesterday (28).

He further said that new laws will be introduced to eradicate the frauds and corruption in the field of sports.

The Sports Minister added that for the first time in Asia, Sri Lanka will establish new laws against match-fixing and that he intends to propose an Act to impose a five-year prison sentence and a minimum fine of Rs 5 million on anyone who engages in match-fixing.