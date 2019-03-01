Uduwe Dhammaloka Thero acquitted

-

Venerable Uduwe Dhammaloka Thero has been acquitted by the Colombo High Court from the case filed over the alleged possession of an elephant calf.

The Colombo High Court today (01) delivered the verdict in the case filed against the Thero.

The court acquitted the popular Buddhist monk from all charges filed in the case.

The case against Ven. Uduwe Dhammaloka Thero was filed by the Attorney General in 2016 for the alleged illegal possession of an elephant calf without a valid permit at the Alan Mathiniyaramaya Temple in Polhengoda.

The two and half year-old elephant calf found illegally kept within the premises of the temple.