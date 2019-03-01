Uduwe Dhammaloka Thero acquitted

Uduwe Dhammaloka Thero acquitted

March 1, 2019   02:54 pm

-

Venerable Uduwe Dhammaloka Thero has been acquitted by the Colombo High Court from the case filed over the alleged possession of an elephant calf.

The Colombo High Court today (01) delivered the verdict in the case filed against the Thero.

The court acquitted the popular Buddhist monk from all charges filed in the case.

The case against Ven. Uduwe Dhammaloka Thero was filed by the Attorney General in 2016 for the alleged illegal possession of an elephant calf without a valid permit at the Alan Mathiniyaramaya Temple in Polhengoda.

The two and half year-old elephant calf found illegally kept within the premises of the temple.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories