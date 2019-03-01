PHU files complaint on alleged govt-assisted vehicle disassembling racket

-

The Deputy Leader of Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) Madumadhawa Aravinda today (01) lodged a complaint before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on an alleged vehicle disassembling fraud which has incurred Rs 6500 million.

PHU’s Deputy Leader says that this loss was incurred through a vehicle-disassembling racket which had allegedly received the government’s assistance.

The complaint was filed at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate into allegations of corruption and malpractices that had taken place from 15th January 2015 to 31st December 2018.

Reportedly, the complaint is filed against Minister Ravi Karunanayake and several others.