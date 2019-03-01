Two Sri Lankans arrested in India

-

Tamil Nadu police have arrested two Sri Lankan nationals, who had clandestinely arrived in Tamil Nadu, and an Indian, who cooked food for them in a rented house in Ramanathapuram.

Acting on intelligence inputs, Kenikarai police arrested D. Sanga alias Srinath, 33 and Sabraz Mohamed, 28, both from Colombo, on Thursday. The duo were staying in Thanjavur and Dindigul before arriving a fortnight ago, the police said.

They were arrested under the Passport (Entry into India) Rules and Foreigners Act. Sanga was in possession of an Aadaar card under the fake name of Kumar and a Dindigul address. The police also seized two filled-in Aadaar application forms from the two Sri Lankans with fake names and addresses.

The police also arrested Riaz, 28, a local Tamil, who was the cook for the duo, and launched a hunt for Kumar alias Kalidass, a Mandapam fisherman, who had arranged for the arrival of the two Sri Lankans and their accommodation in Ramanathapuram.

Interrogation revealed that the Sri Lankans had reached Thanjavur district through illegal ferry service in December and stayed there before moving to Dindigul. The police said Sanga had allegedly committed two murders in Sri Lanka. Interrogation also revealed that the two Sri Lankans came to Tamil Nadu in July last year and returned to Sri Lanka, the police said.

Kalidass acted as conduit for the Lankan nationals for money. He was probably involved in hawala transaction for some Sri Lankans. After arranging a rented house for the duo here, he deputed his driver Riaz as cook for them, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena said a special team had been formed to nab him.

Source: The Hindu

