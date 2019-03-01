Two more suspects arrested over Maharagama diamond robbery

-

Divisional Crimes Investigation Unit of Peliyagoda Police has arrested two other suspects in connection with aiding and abetting the robbery of gems and diamonds worth Rs 7 billion.

The suspects were arrested in Mewella area in Piliyandala today (01).

The suspects were identified as two 28-year-olds residing in Ranala and Kaduwela areas.

Further interrogations have uncovered that a relative of one of the suspects is a close associate of ‘Makandure Madush’.

On 05th November 2018, a group dressed in police uniforms and casual clothing had forcibly entered the house of a gem businessman in Erawwala, Pannitpitiya.

They had assaulted the house owner and stolen a diamond worth Rs 7 billion and several valuable gemstones.

Reportedly, a foreigner who had arrived at the house to purchase gems, too, had been abducted and abandoned in the Maharagama area.