Two more suspects arrested over Maharagama diamond robbery
March 1, 2019 05:30 pm
Divisional Crimes Investigation Unit of Peliyagoda Police has arrested two other suspects in connection with aiding and abetting the robbery of gems and diamonds worth Rs 7 billion.
The suspects were arrested in Mewella area in Piliyandala today (01).
The suspects were identified as two 28-year-olds residing in Ranala and Kaduwela areas.
Further interrogations have uncovered that a relative of one of the suspects is a close associate of ‘Makandure Madush’.
On 05th November 2018, a group dressed in police uniforms and casual clothing had forcibly entered the house of a gem businessman in Erawwala, Pannitpitiya.
They had assaulted the house owner and stolen a diamond worth Rs 7 billion and several valuable gemstones.
Reportedly, a foreigner who had arrived at the house to purchase gems, too, had been abducted and abandoned in the Maharagama area.