Indian High Commissioner meets Opposition Leader

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu has called on Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa this morning (01).

The High Commissioner has briefed the Opposition Leader on the recent escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan.

He has further told the Opposition Leader that India has no issue with Pakistan, neither politically or economically.

The Opposition Leader has then appreciated the Indian government for approving funds for Sampur coal power plant and expressed his regret over the cancellation of the project by the incumbent government.

The High Commissioner has also called on President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on the terrorist attack in Pulawama and the subsequent developments.