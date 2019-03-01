SriLankan cancels flights to Pakistan until March 4th

-

Flights between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be halted until March 04th, says SriLankan Airlines Media Spokesman Deepal Perera.

This flight cancellation is due to the decision taken by the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan to temporarily close the country’s airspace until March 4th, the Spokesperson further said.

The airline is closely monitoring the situation and will take measures to recommence the flights between Sri Lanka and Pakistan soon after the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority reopens its airspace, he added.

Pakistani airspace has been closed since February 27th and this has forced airlines over the world to cancel or divert flights to Pakistan.