Two found dead at construction site in Weligama

March 2, 2019   09:59 am

The bodies of two labourers have been discovered at a construction site in the Polwatta area in Weligama.

The two youths have died after reportedly falling into a water hole at a construction site at around 1.30 a.m. today (02).

The Weligama Police Station has received information that two individuals had died after falling into a hole dug up to insert concrete pillars which was filled with water.

The identities of the deceased have not been ascertained yet while the magistrate’s inquiry is to be carried out today.

Weligama Police is conducting further investigations.

 

