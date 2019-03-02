Lalkantha to be produced at court today

-

JVP politburo member K.D. Lalkantha, who was arrested on drunk driving charges yesterday following traffic accident, is to be produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’ Court today (02).

The former MP was arrested by Anuradhapura Police yesterday in the Anuradhapura area after the vehicle driven by him had collided with a motorcycle.

Two women were reportedly injured in the accident while they were admitted to the Anuradhapura Hospital for treatment.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that Lalkantha was arrested for causing an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.