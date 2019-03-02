-

Police have arrested another accomplice of notorious organized criminal gang leader ‘Kanjipani Imran’ with the drug Crystal Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’, in the Kotahena area.

The suspect was arrested following a raid carried out based on information received by the Organised Crime Prevention Unit of the Special Task Force (STF).

Police seized 2,080 milligrams of ice and a sword found in the possession of the suspect.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the suspect has been engaged in the drug racket for a long period of time in the area and is an accomplice of ‘Kanjipani Imran’ who was recently arrested in Dubai with ‘Makandure Madush’.

He has been handed over to Kotahena Police for onward.