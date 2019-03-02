Kanjipani Imrans accomplice arrested in Kotahena

Kanjipani Imrans accomplice arrested in Kotahena

March 2, 2019   12:04 pm

-

Police have arrested another accomplice of notorious organized criminal gang leader ‘Kanjipani Imran’ with the drug Crystal Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’, in the Kotahena area.

The suspect was arrested following a raid carried out based on information received by the Organised Crime Prevention Unit of the Special Task Force (STF).

Police seized 2,080 milligrams of ice and a sword found in the possession of the suspect.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the suspect has been engaged in the drug racket for a long period of time in the area and is an accomplice of ‘Kanjipani Imran’ who was recently arrested in Dubai with ‘Makandure Madush’.

He has been handed over to Kotahena Police for onward.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories