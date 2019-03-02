Armed men fire shots into the air, rob fuel station in Horana

Armed men fire shots into the air, rob fuel station in Horana

March 2, 2019   01:16 pm

-

Armed men have robbed a fuel station at gunpoint in Pokunuwita, Horana.

Police said that two individuals on a motorcycle with their faces covered had carried out the robbery.

The armed men reportedly had fired shots into the air before threatening the employees of the fuel station and stealing nearly Rs 100,000.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident so far while Horana Police is conducting further investigations.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories