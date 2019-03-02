Armed men fire shots into the air, rob fuel station in Horana
March 2, 2019 01:16 pm
Armed men have robbed a fuel station at gunpoint in Pokunuwita, Horana.
Police said that two individuals on a motorcycle with their faces covered had carried out the robbery.
The armed men reportedly had fired shots into the air before threatening the employees of the fuel station and stealing nearly Rs 100,000.
No suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident so far while Horana Police is conducting further investigations.