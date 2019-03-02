JVPs K.D. Lalkantha remanded

JVPs K.D. Lalkantha remanded

March 2, 2019   01:46 pm

-

JVP politburo member K.D. Lalkantha has been remanded until March 14 after being arrested on charges of drunk driving.

Lalkantha, who was arrested on drunk driving charges yesterday following a traffic accident, was produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’ Court today (02).

The former MP was arrested by Anuradhapura Police yesterday in the Anuradhapura area after the vehicle driven by him had collided with a motorcycle.

Two women were reportedly injured in the accident while they were admitted to the Anuradhapura Hospital for treatment.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that Lalkantha was arrested for causing an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories