25 Sri Lankan fishermen arrested in Maldivian waters

-

Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) has intercepted four Sri Lankan fishing boats illegally fishing in the Maldives’ Industrial Zone and arrested 25 Sri Lankan fishermen who were onboard.

The first two boats were captured on Thursday at 11:30pm 103 nautical miles off HA. Kelaa and while they were being escorted by the Coast Guard to HDh. Kulhudhuffushi, the other two were spotted at 2:30am.

Coast Guard ship Huravee escorted the boats to the Kulhudhuffushi harbor on Friday night.

The fishing boats in question had set out to sea from the Dickoya fisheries harbor on February 25.

A Sri Lankan fishing vessel was caught in the Maldivian Industrial Zone last December.

-Agencies