Thundershowers expected in several areas

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Hambanthota districts, stated the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts after 2.00p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers may occur in the coastal areas of Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea area around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Negombo to Kankasanturai via Puttalam.