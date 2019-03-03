Female body with mystery burn marks found near tank

March 3, 2019   09:57 am

The body of a female who had died under mysterious conditions has been found at a bathing spot of a tank in Mugunuwatawana area in Parappanmulla, Chilaw.

According to the police, the body which was found last evening (02) had revealed burn marks in several places.

The identity of the deceased woman has not been determined as of yet.

The body is currently kept in the mortuary of the Chilaw Hospital.

Chilaw Police is conducting further investigations regarding the matter.

