Three including Nigerians arrested with Cocaine

The Police have arrested three persons including two foreign nationals in Mount Lavinia, yesterday (02), over possession of drugs.

The arrest has been made when inspecting a three-wheeler at Bakery Junction, in Mt. Lavinia. The officers who conducted the search have found 32 g 19 mg of Cocaine on the arrested suspects.

Two 26-year-old Nigerian nationals and a 40 year old local from Moratuwa area have been arrested in this manner.

The arrestees will be produced before Mt. Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (03).