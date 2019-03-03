Three including Nigerians arrested with Cocaine
March 3, 2019 10:30 am
The Police have arrested three persons including two foreign nationals in Mount Lavinia, yesterday (02), over possession of drugs.
The arrest has been made when inspecting a three-wheeler at Bakery Junction, in Mt. Lavinia. The officers who conducted the search have found 32 g 19 mg of Cocaine on the arrested suspects.
Two 26-year-old Nigerian nationals and a 40 year old local from Moratuwa area have been arrested in this manner.
The arrestees will be produced before Mt. Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (03).