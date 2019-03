-

A person in an attempt to set himself on fire at the Vishnu Kovil attached to the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Dewalaya has been admitted to the hospital over burn injuries.

Reportedly, a male devotee within Katharagama Maha Dewala premises had unexpectedly set himself on fire this morning (03 and entered the Vishnu Kovil.

The Vishnu Kovil, too, had caught on fire during this incident, stated the Police.

It has been revealed that the devotee in question is a male from Ranminitenna area in Tissamaharama.

The fire at the Kovil has been extinguished and the injured devote has been admitted to the Katharagama Divisional Hospital. He has then been transferred to the Hambantota hospital for further treatment.

The reason behind the man setting himself on fire has not been revealed yet.

Katharagama Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.