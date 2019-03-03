MPs who damaged parliamentary property will be sued - Kiriella

-

The leader of the House and Minister of Public Enterprise, Kandyan Heritage and Kandy Development Lakshman Kiriella says that cases will be filed against all MPs who caused damages to Parliamentary property.

The Minister stated this while addressing a ceremony organized at Galagedara electorate to vest several roads to the public under the iRoads initiative.

Expressing his views the Minister stated, “To everyone’s surprise, the government changed on the 26th of October. At the time when Mahinda Rajapaksa illegally assumed the post of Prime Minister and made a statement in the Parliament, I as the Leader of the House called for a vote on the matter. When the illicit government couldn’t obtain a majority vote, they protested in the midst of the Chamber and caused damages to parliamentary property. This was witnessed by the entire country. Certain MPs caused damages to microphones, while another damaged the seat of the Speaker. MPs don’t have separate laws, and they are also subjected to the same laws of the country. Parliament also abides by the laws in our country. Certain MPs have a false impression that they will be immune to laws due to MP privileges. However, lawsuits will be filed against all MPs who caused damages to the state property. People should be aware of MPs who behaved in an unruly manner.”

In response to the questions raised by journalists on the new constitution, the Minister stated, “Parties have not reached an agreement on abolishing the Executive Presidency or the new election system. Even during the Operational Committee, it was clear that the parties have agreed upon devolution of power. A series of proposals compiled by all parties is to be submitted in the future. Chief Ministers in the South demand for more power than those in the North. However, the parties have reached a broader agreement only regarding the devolution of power.”