Fisherman arrested for poaching Thresher Shark

Sri Lanka Coast Guard arrested a person while bringing the banned species of Thresher Shark to the Negombo harbor yesterday (02).

The arrest has been made at raid conducted by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard in coordination with officials of the Department of Fisheries in Negombo, following a tip-off given by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Accordingly, 242kg of Thresher Shark, 17kg of shark fins and a multi-day fishing trawler belonging to the suspect were also taken into custody of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

They were subsequently handed over to the Department of Fisheries, Negombo for onward legal action, stated the Navy.