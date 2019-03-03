Government must take responsibility for Rathgama murders - Mahinda

March 3, 2019   04:55 pm

The government should take the responsibility of the murders of the two businessmen from Rathgama, stated Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Opposition Leader stated this at the b Anuradhapura District Business Conference, last night (02).

Addressing the event, Rajapaksa said that the current government is deceiving the people.

He says that the government attempts to curb protests by scaring representatives of opposing political parties.

