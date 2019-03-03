Devotee who self-immolated at Kataragama Dewalaya dies

-

The person who set himself on fire at a vihara of Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Dewalaya has succumbed to his injuries, stated Ada Derana reporter.

A 59-year-old male devotee, today (03), set fire to himself and entered a shrine within the premises of the Kataragama Maha Dewalaya, in turn lighting the shrine on fire.

The fire in the shrine was extinguished and the said man was admitted to the Kataragama Divisional Hospital over critical burn injuries. He was later transferred to the Hambantota hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

It has been revealed that the devotee in question is a resident of Ranminitenna area in Tissamaharama.