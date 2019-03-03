Seventeen including females arrested at hotel with drugs

March 3, 2019   09:13 pm

Seventeen individuals including females have been arrested at a hotel in Polhena area in Matara earlier today (03), stated the Police.

They have been arrested for the use and possession of Cocaine and other narcotic drugs.

The raid had been conducted by the officers of the Anti Corruption Unit of Matara Division, at around 12 noon today.

Reportedly, 14 males and 3 females have been arrested in this manner.

The suspects will be produced before Matara Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (04).

Further investigations will be conducted by the Matara Police.

