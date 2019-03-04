SL should be made centre for propagation of Theravada Buddhism  President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena said that he as the leader will contribute to making Sri Lanka the center for the propagation of Theravada Buddha Dhamma to the world not only today but tomorrow as well.

President Sirisena made these remarks attending the opening of the inaugural Saddharamaraja Buddhagaya Maha Stupa at Peradeniya, Eriyagama Sri Subhodarama Vihara held yesterday (02).

President, addressing the religious ceremony added that it was due to Sri Lanka serving as the center of the Theravada Buddhism that we are able to talk about the history and cultural heritage of our country with much pride. Securing that great heritage it is our responsibility to propagate Theravada Dhamma to the whole world, said the President.

The President also agreed to consider in providing residential facilities to the Bhikkus students of Myanmar according to a request made the Maha Sanga. He said that he would discuss this matter at a diplomatic level with the Myanmar government in the future and enter into a well-planned program, stated the president’s Media Division.

President Sirisena who visited the chief incumbent of Viharaya, Pandithacharya Ven. Waththegama Dhammawasa of Sri Subhodaramaya of Peradeniya, Eriyagama presented the pirikara and engaged in a friendly conversation with the Thero.



The commemoration plaque of the Saddharamaraja Buddhagaya Stuparaja was unveiled by the President, who made the first offering of flowers to the statue of Buddha.

It is significant that this Buddha statue of Saddharamaraja Buddha Gaya is constructed according to the same measurements of the Buddha statue of Bodhi Gaya in India.

Most Venerable Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thero of Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya chaired the event and the message of the unveiling of the Saddharamaraja Buddhagaya Stupa was presented to the Thero by the President.

The special periodical published on this event was also presented to the President.

President also presented souvenirs for the architects who contributed to construction work.

The chief incumbent of Vihara presented a special token of appreciation to the President.

The Maha Sangha, governor of central province president councilor Attorney at law Maithree Gunaratne, governor of north-central province Sarath Ekanayake, State minister Lucky Jayawardena and other public representatives and devotees were present at this religious event.