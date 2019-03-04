Showers expected after 2 pm

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and Kurunegala district after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department requests the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea area around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Negombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam.