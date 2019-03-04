People lean towards spiritual reconciliation due to mental depression - President

-

The complete message of the President for Mahashivarathri is as follows:

The exceptional ability of human beings to live as a single united family at a spiritual level despite the differences and external divisions due to various reasons, beliefs or ideologies in unique. The jewel on the crown of that human value is our culture. In this backdrop, religion is the foundation of that binding culture.

The mental depression experienced today as a result of the current fast-track societal pressures, there is an increasing tendency for the people to lean towards spiritual reconciliation. Meditation is the path followed by the human since ancient times to calm the distressed mind. The Mahashivarathri is the day that Hindu devotees all over the world undertake a fast and offer prayers through the day and night to pay homage to Lord Shiva who they consider as the creator of the universe.

There is no doubt that the fulfillment of the aspirations of the Hindus in our country as well as in other parts of the world through such religious rituals would also provide light to the other communities who live with them in harmony. Furthermore, it facilitates inter-religious reconciliation.

I offer my best wishes to the Hindu community on this Mahashivarathri and pray that the lighting of a lamp on this day would enlighten and awake the spiritual lives of the people the world over.