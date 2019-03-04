Mahashivarathri reflects the light of unity within diversity - PM

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his message for Mahashivarathri, says that this night celebrated with lights and full of decorations with pure hope for good luck reflects the light of unity within cultural, religious and ethnic diversity experienced by all Sri Lankans.

Following is the complete message of the Prime Minister for Mahashivarathri:

Mahashivarathri is celebrated by Hindus across the globe to venerate Lord Shiva with great enthusiasm and with a hope for spiritual freedom attained through wisdom.

Lord Shiva is the symbol of nature according to Hindus and veneration on his behalf is among their most important rituals. The Hindus consider Shivaratri is the night when Lord Shiva performed the Tandava Nritya - the dance of primordial creation, preservation and destruction. The devotees often fast on the night, offer night long prayers and sing verses and hymns in praise of the Lord.

It is with immense pleasure I convey best wishes on everyone following Hinduism for blissful celebrations and peace achieved through spiritual wellbeing.