Wildlife officer arrested over Rathgama businessmen murders

The wildlife officer in charge of the forest reserve, where remains of the two businessmen from Rathgama area were burned, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated this speaking to Ada Derana.

Meanwhile, the mobile phones used by the two businessmen have also been recovered as of now, SP Gunasekara further said.

On February 22nd, the CID had uncovered that the two businessmen were murdered in Gonamulla, Akmeemana and their remains were burned at Medagangoda Forest Reserve in Walasmulla.

IP Kapila Nishantha and a Sub Inspector of the Southern Special Investigations Unit (SIU) were arrested in connection with the murders, while fifteen police officers including the OIC of the Southern SIU were transferred over the incident.

Two businessmen from Rathna Udagama, Boossa, 33-year-old Manjula Asela, and 31-year-old Rasen Chinthaka, were taken away by a group of persons in police uniforms who had arrived in a van and a car at around 10 a.m. on 23rd of January. Both businessmen had been at the residence of Manjula Asela at the time of the incident.