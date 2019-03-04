JVP and Opposition Leader set to meet

March 4, 2019   12:48 pm

A special discussion between Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday (06), says JVP Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti.

The parliamentarian mentioned this addressing a public meeting held in Kamburupitiya, Matara.

The attention of the discussion will be drawn to the abolition of Executive Presidency, he has further said.

The JVP will also be holding discussions with other political party leaders in this regard. MP Handunnetti added.

